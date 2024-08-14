South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 211,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 24,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

