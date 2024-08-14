Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 52,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,434. Southland has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

