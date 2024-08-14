Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.
Southland Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLND traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 52,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,434. Southland has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.
Southland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.