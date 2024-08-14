Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

SWX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 57,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,993. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

