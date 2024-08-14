SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $81,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,031. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.