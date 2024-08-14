SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 6th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 654,225 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 8,295,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,781,084. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

