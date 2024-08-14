SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $62,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,756. The firm has a market cap of $514.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

