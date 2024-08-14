Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$44.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.4 %

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

