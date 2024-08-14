Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Cut by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.