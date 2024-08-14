Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

