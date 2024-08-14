Square Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83,530.68 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $83,530.68 and $1.14 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04038619 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

