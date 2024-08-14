SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

