Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 66,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Staffing 360 Solutions
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Investing in Large Cap Stocks: Best Large Cap Stocks to Buy and How to Research
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.