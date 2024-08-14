Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 66,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

