Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Standard Motor Products Stock Performance
Shares of SMP opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.
