Stelco Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Stelco Company Profile

