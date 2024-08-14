Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 114,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,536. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

About Stereotaxis

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.