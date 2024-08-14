Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 114,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,536. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.
About Stereotaxis
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.