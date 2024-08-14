STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 12,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

