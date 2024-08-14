StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

BKSC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.