StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

