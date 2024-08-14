StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
