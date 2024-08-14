StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $459.48 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $525.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

