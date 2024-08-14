Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.