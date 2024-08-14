STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.79 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04123254 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,375,286.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

