Streakk (STKK) Price Up 162.6% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 162.6% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $90,835.30 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00875928 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

