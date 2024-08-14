Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 4,838 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $692 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Studio City International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.