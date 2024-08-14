Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $571.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

