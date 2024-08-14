Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.

Surrozen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 32,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.