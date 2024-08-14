Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

STRO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 339,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,201. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

