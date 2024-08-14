Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.50 million.

Shares of CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

