Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

Swissquote Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.