Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48. Swissquote Group has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $322.00.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
