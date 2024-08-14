Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Swvl as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Swvl has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.