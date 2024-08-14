Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.90

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 1160724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,527. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.