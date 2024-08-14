Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.26 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $62.26 million and $2.54 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,153,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

