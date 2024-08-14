Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,108. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

