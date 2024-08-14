Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

