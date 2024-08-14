Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.6 %

TATYY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

