Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

TSHA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

