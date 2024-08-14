Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
TSHA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.