TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. TDK has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

