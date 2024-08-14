Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,080. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

