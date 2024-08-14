Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

TRUMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 66,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,643. Terumo has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

