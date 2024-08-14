Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
TRUMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 66,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,643. Terumo has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.65.
Terumo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.