Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.73. 1,076,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,299,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

