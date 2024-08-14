Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 1,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

