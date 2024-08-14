TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 356,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

THCH stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. TH International has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.27.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

