The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,158. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

