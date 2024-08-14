The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.55. 4,813,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,010. The company has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

