The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.66. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $356.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

