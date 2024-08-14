The Stephan Co. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:SPCO)

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Stephan Stock Performance
SPCO stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Stephan has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.49.
About Stephan
