The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.8% annually over the last three years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

