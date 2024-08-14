Thomas A. Bowers Sells 3,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Shares of FICO traded up $34.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,808.83. 149,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,356.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,812.67.
Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
