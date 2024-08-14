Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of THXPF stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
