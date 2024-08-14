Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of THXPF stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

