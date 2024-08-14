TI Fluid Systems plc Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 127.40 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.20 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a PE ratio of 910.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

