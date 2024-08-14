TI Fluid Systems plc Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 127.40 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.20 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a PE ratio of 910.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85.
About TI Fluid Systems
