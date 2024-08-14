Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 3,599,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,842,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

